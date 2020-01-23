Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.80

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.80 and traded as low as $13.30. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 437,084 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.80.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$175.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

