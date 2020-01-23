PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRRFY. Peel Hunt began coverage on PREMIER FOODS P/ADR in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PRRFY opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

