Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $63.06, with a volume of 22160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $901.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

