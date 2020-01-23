Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $901.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $60.96.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.