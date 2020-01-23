Power Financial (TSE:PWF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.22

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.22 and traded as high as $35.50. Power Financial shares last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 652,257 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Power Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Power Financial from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.25.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$816.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Financial Corp will post 3.4499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.456 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Power Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Power Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Power Financial Company Profile (TSE:PWF)

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

