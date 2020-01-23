Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $101.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.20. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.77 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Potbelly’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, Director David W. Head acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Also, Director David W. Head acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Potbelly by 469.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Potbelly by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Potbelly by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

