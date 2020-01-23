Post (NYSE:POST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POST. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 458,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,156. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.93. Post has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Post will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Post by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,134,000 after purchasing an additional 441,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Post by 161.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after purchasing an additional 272,636 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Post by 814.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

