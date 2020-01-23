PopularCoin (POP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $81,242.00 and $5.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00663295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000907 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00072995 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007879 BTC.

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,991,283,567 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

