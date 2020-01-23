Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Plexus updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Plexus has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $37,715.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,851.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $274,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,191,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,293 shares of company stock worth $14,551,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

