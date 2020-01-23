PlayCoin [ERC20] Reaches Market Cap of $3.37 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $300,171.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.03335176 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011645 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203034 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000691 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030237 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00128375 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
About PlayCoin [ERC20]
Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]
PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.
