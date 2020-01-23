PlayCoin [ERC20] Reaches Market Cap of $3.37 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $300,171.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.03335176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00128375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

