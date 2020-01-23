Pivotal Research Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $25.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective boosted by Pivotal Research from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PINS. DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pinterest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.35.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,119,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,578,592. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,319,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pinterest by 376.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.