Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

