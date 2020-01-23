PHI Token (PHI) Price Reaches $0.0552 on Top Exchanges

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One PHI Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a total market cap of $321,866.00 and approximately $12,998.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.03239873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00125807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PHI Token Token Profile

PHI Token’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.