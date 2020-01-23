Phantomx Achieves Market Cap of $5,293.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 321% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, STEX and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 88.9% against the US dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $5,293.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.01207630 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00031338 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000859 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

