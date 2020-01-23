Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 30,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Pfizer by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 125,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $40.39. 1,018,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,049,994. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $223.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

