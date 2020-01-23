Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

IJR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 107,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

