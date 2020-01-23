Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,745 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,191,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2,057.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 403,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 241,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,779,000.

NYSEARCA SPMD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 134,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,660. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1752 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

