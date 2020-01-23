Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,688,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 568,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 344,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.14. 4,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $32.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3568 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

