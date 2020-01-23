Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,860,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.42. 101,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $92.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

