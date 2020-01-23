Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 666,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,279,000 after purchasing an additional 567,215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,194.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after acquiring an additional 326,669 shares during the last quarter.

GLD stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.31. 4,944,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,309,491. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $148.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

