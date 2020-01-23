Perennial Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after buying an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after buying an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.