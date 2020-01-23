Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 14.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $825,918,000 after purchasing an additional 502,349 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,533,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 163.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $168,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.90. 1,587,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,895. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day moving average of $206.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

