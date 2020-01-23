Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PEBO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

PEBO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $729.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,755.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $35,380.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

