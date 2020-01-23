Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after buying an additional 579,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after buying an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.