Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Big Yellow Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Big Yellow Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,113.44 ($14.65).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of LON BYG remained flat at $GBX 1,170 ($15.39) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 162,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,087.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.