Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Porvair alerts:

Shares of LON PRV opened at GBX 720 ($9.47) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 661.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 606.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $340.68 million and a P/E ratio of 30.51. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 736 ($9.68).

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.