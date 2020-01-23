Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Forterra to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 330.33 ($4.35).

Forterra stock opened at GBX 337 ($4.43) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 333.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 291.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36).

In related news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total value of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

