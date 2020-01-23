PCHAIN (PI) Price Down 7.8% This Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and DEx.top. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $26,656.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.54 or 0.05474510 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00128145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011751 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,916,691 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, DEx.top, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

