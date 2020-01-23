Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

