Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 315,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $137.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $120.37 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

