Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 187.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $184.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

