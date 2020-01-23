Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

PLD opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $96.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

