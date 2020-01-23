Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $247,000 Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.