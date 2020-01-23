Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 74,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 253.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 80,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter.

XNTK stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $88.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from SPDR NYSE Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

