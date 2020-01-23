Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.89

Shares of Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $10.15. Parity Group shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 36,622 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15.

In other news, insider Matthew Bayfield acquired 51,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,128.20 ($6,745.86).

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

