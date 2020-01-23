Paragon Price Reaches $0.0177 on Top Exchanges (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Paragon has a total market cap of $393,548.00 and $7.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paragon token can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.03405362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00202488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

