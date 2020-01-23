Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to report sales of $407.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $418.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $396.80 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $173.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. Bank of America lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 554.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $24.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

