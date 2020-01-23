Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 450 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pagegroup to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 525.56 ($6.91).

LON PAGE traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 464.20 ($6.11). 495,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 502.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 460.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.73.

In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

