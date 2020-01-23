PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.25.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

