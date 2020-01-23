Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $162.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.62. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 182,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

