Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $651.66

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $651.66 and traded as high as $695.00. Oxford BioMedica shares last traded at $675.00, with a volume of 36,833 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Oxford BioMedica from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.66 million and a PE ratio of -56.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 657.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 618.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

In related news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £2,672.60 ($3,515.65).

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

