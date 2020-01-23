OWNDATA Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $358,202.00 and approximately $15,790.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00038271 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00325208 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011874 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001823 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

