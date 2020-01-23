Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.03, 818,262 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 372,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $137.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $288,838.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,756.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

