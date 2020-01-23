Orbs (ORBS) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. Orbs has a total market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $126,164.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.55 or 0.03071483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00202691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00125709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,017,251,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

