Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ORA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.87 ($18.45).

Get Orange alerts:

EPA ORA traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €13.06 ($15.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,138,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.85. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.