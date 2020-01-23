Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 549 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

