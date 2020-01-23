Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,800 Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the second quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000.

In other Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd news, Portfolio Manager Quinn Thomas Kiley purchased 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,509.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,201 shares of company stock valued at $153,933.

Shares of NYSE:FMO opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

