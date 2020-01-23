Optimum Investment Advisors Has $322,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 510,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,633,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after buying an additional 232,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after buying an additional 457,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $22.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

