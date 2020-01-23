Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 469 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after buying an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

