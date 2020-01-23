Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 3,334 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 121,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Bartlett bought 14,177 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

